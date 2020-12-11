Julien Geffard appointed to head Ola's EV business in Europe

Mobility services provider Ola has appointed Julien Geffard who will lead the company's ambitious electric vehicle ( EV ) business in Europe.

Geffard has been appointed as the director of go-to-market strategy for its electric business in Europe to leverage the Bengaluru-headquartered company's plans to enter new markets with its soon-to-be launched two-wheeler EVs.

Geffard will be based out of the Amsterdam office.

“As we gear up to bring the first of our range of electric vehicles to markets around the world, Julien’s expertise will be key to building our electric business across Europe. As a rapidly growing hub of EVs, Europe is a key market for us to realise our vision of moving the world towards sustainable mobility solutions," Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group chief executive officer said in a statement on Friday.

The appointment comes at a time when Ola has made some key hires for its EV business including Jose Pinheiro, a former General Motors to head the vertical.

Mint had reported Geffard's appointment on 4 December.

The Softbank-backed cab-aggregator plans to double its existing staff strength of its EV business from 2000 currently that could potentially make it the largest vertical with the company.

Ola plans to tap the expertise of Dutch electric two-wheeler maker Etergo BV that it had acquired in May for its entry into EV manufacturing.

Ola has been betting big on its EV business and is finalizing the location to set up a two million per annum production plant near Bengaluru.

The company had recently said that its entire EV range of two wheelers will be available in New Zealand as well.

The company plans to roll out its EV scooters in the first quarter of 2021,according to multiple executives aware of the developments.

Ola is aiming to launch the EV simultaneously in multiple countries that so far includes India, New Zealand, Netherlands and Australia among other places.

Geffard, who has held top positions in Peugeot Motorcycles, Bentley Motors, Alpine and BMW, will be responsible for building and growing Ola’s European operations for its electric business.

“Europe is a key market for us and our tech and digital expertise, coupled with the unique customer experience, will be key for us as we launch our products across Europe," Geffard said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via