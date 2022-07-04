Julius Baer appoints Umang Papneja as India unit CEO

Julius Baer appoints Umang Papneja as India unit CEO2 min read . 11:41 AM IST
Julius Baer, the Swiss wealth management group, on Monday announced the appointment of Umang Papneja as the new chief executive officer (CEO) for Julius Baer India, effective 1 August, 2022.
Papneja will report to Rahul Malhotra, head global India and developed markets. He takes over the role from Ashish Gumashta who will assume the role as executive chairman, Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India).
According to the company, Gumashta will continue to play an important role in driving key client relationships and building effective partnerships with stakeholders and regulators.
Papneja joins from IIFL Wealth Management where he was the chief investment officer, providing strategic guidance for investment decisions across asset classes including equities, real estate, fixed income, commodities and alternatives with a focus on continuous product innovation.
Prior to joining IIFL Wealth in 2009, Papneja was the head of investments at Societe Generale Private Banking in Mumbai and was successful in creating investment products and ideas for domestic as well as NRI clients of the Global Indian Subcontinent team.
The firm added that Shitin Desai will retire from the Board of Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) following an illustrious career spanning more than three decades as the founding member of DSP Investments and later holding senior positions across Merrill Lynch and Julius Baer India.
Commenting on the appointments, Rahul Malhotra said, “We are confident that with Umang’s deep onshore knowledge and network, he will be able to drive our growth strategy and focus on building up a major presence locally by extending our reach into more key cities in India. With his strong background in investments, he will also steer our local product and infrastructure innovation where we will further develop a broader range of sophisticated and relevant products and services catered to the growing community of high-net-worth individuals in India."
Malhotra added: “I like to thank Ashish for leading our growth over the last six years, where he played an instrumental role in helping us advance our strategic position as the largest foreign wealth manager in India. At the same time, I would also like to thank Shitin for his commitment and contributions to our franchise in India and wish him a great retirement."
India is a core market for Julius Baer and the bank expects to further solidify its position in the market as the largest foreign private bank in India.