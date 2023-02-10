Julius Baer says aggressively ramping up India wealth business
Julius Baer Group sees India’s wealth market as a large opportunity even as private banking margins shrink globally, its top official in the country said.
Julius Baer Group Ltd. sees India’s wealth market as a large opportunity even as private banking margins shrink globally, its top official in the country said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×