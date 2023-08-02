The automobile industry witnessed a mixed wholesale volume performance in the month of July 2023. The Passenger Vehicle (PV) and Commercial Vehicle (CV) segment across the auto companies saw a decent sales growth, which was in-line with most analysts’ expectations.

On the other hand, two-wheeler volumes in July disappointed with lower domestic as well as exports sales.

In the passenger vehicle segment, industry growth was driven by strong demand in Utility Vehicles (UV) with the entry-level segment declining notably. Overall, PV volume increased by around 5% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and 10% sequentially.

The total sales of passenger vehicles wholesales for major listed auto players, including Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, in the month of July was 2,85,408 units.

PV volume growth was led by improving supply constraints, while order book continued to remain robust led by recent launches.

Maruti Suzuki, the largest passenger car manufacturer in India, reported total PV sales of 152,126 units in July, witnessing a growth of 6.49% over 142,850 units sold in the same month last year.

The company saw a good uptick in UV volume driven by its new launches like the Grand Vitara, Fronx, and Jimny, each of which has a robust order book.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)’s PV sales for the month rose 29% to 36,205 units in the domestic market from 28,053 units, YoY.

“In the Utility Vehicles segment, M&M sold its highest-ever SUVs of 36,205 vehicles in a month, in the domestic market, and overall, 37,519 vehicles, including exports," the company said.

M&M’s robust performance was backed by its strong order book. The company also recorded the highest sales for Scorpio N this month.

Tata Motors’ total passenger vehicle sales, including Electric Vehicles (EV), rose marginally to 47,689 units from 47,636 units. The company sold 6,329 units of EVs in July, up by 53% from 4,151 units in the year-ago period.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the PV industry to grow in mid-single digits in FY24 despite a high base of FY23, led by execution of strong order book, improving supply chain, and new model launches.

It also expects Maruti Suzuki to outperform the PV industry on the back of strong order book, easing supply side issues and decent success on new launches.

Going ahead, sector analysts expect the positive momentum in the PV segment to continue driven by the strong order book and channel filling in August ahead of the festive season.