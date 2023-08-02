July auto sales: Passenger vehicles in fast lane led by utility vehicles, new launches2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 01:34 PM IST
In the passenger vehicle segment, industry growth was driven by strong demand in Utility Vehicles (UV) with the entry-level segment declining notably. Overall, PV volume increased by around 5% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and 10% sequentially.
The automobile industry witnessed a mixed wholesale volume performance in the month of July 2023. The Passenger Vehicle (PV) and Commercial Vehicle (CV) segment across the auto companies saw a decent sales growth, which was in-line with most analysts’ expectations.
