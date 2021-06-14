Jumbotail raises 35 crore debt from Alteria Capital

“Covid has accelerated the digital transformation of the food and FMCG sector and it is evident to all players that digital marketplaces are indispensable for their continued growth. We are seeing rapid adoption of our platform and services from retailers and brands across all geographies. Our J24 store network is growing fast and a large number of FMCG brands are signing up for our go-to-market suite of services to get national reach. We are looking to bring in more top talent across the entire company to power this explosive growth," said Ashish Jhina, co-founder, Jumbotail.