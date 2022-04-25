Jump.trade sells Meta Cricket Leagues’ 55,000 NFTs in 9 minutes

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Priced at $25 each, The Super Loot NFTs were designed for rarity and uniqueness across multiple algorithmically designed drop packs: Metaverse Cricket Team Players NFT and Authenticated Signed Digital NFTs of Legends
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Jump.trade, an international gaming non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace by GuardianLink, sold 55,000 Meta Cricket League (MCL) collectibles within nine minutes of the launch on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jump.trade, an international gaming non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace by GuardianLink, sold 55,000 Meta Cricket League (MCL) collectibles within nine minutes of the launch on Friday.
The first NFT which marked GuardianLink’s foray into the AI-powered metaverse game saw traffic of a million enthusiasts. GuardianLink is an ecosystem technology framework Meta Cricket League is a new play-to-earn game that is driven by NFTs and artificial intelligence and allows players to earn cash prizes and other rewards by climbing leader boards through grinding or challenging other players.
The first NFT which marked GuardianLink’s foray into the AI-powered metaverse game saw traffic of a million enthusiasts. GuardianLink is an ecosystem technology framework Meta Cricket League is a new play-to-earn game that is driven by NFTs and artificial intelligence and allows players to earn cash prizes and other rewards by climbing leader boards through grinding or challenging other players.
Priced at $25 each, The Super Loot NFTs were designed for rarity and uniqueness across multiple algorithmically designed drop packs: Metaverse Cricket Team Players NFT and Authenticated Signed Digital NFTs of Legends.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder and COO of GuardianLink said, “We have received an overwhelming response from both the gaming and cricket community. The pre-booking activity has also witnessed phenomenal interest, just like our previous NFT drops. We expect the Zero Gas Fees and the world’s first cricket NFT to revolutionize the amalgamation of offline games with web3.0. Our Layer 2 enhances transaction speed and enables interoperable blockchain protocol. Hence, we expect great market participation for the current and future NFTs."
Using the NFTs, players can engage in monetizing their gameplay and unlocking incentives as well as real-world utility for their digital assets. They can collect playable authenticated and signed collectibles of legends, upgrade NFTs to improve in-game performance, and increase value appreciation in the marketplace or rent their NFTs to other players.
Jump.trade, a GuardianLink brand, will also soon be launching exclusive collectible NFTs for Chelsea fans presented by Chelsea’s leading UK collector. The collectibles will feature tickets, matchday programs, menus, and signed postcards/photographs spreading across the entire stretch of the club’s history dating from 1905 to the recent past, presenting the collectors with a treasure trove of the club’s legacy.