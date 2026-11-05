Jungle Ventures targets two IPOs a year from its portfolio

Early-stage investor Jungle Ventures is preparing its next cohort of portfolio companies to go public over the coming 18-24 months. A backer of companies such as Livespace, Moglix and Turtlemint, among others, it aims to take two companies public each year, a senior company official said.
“The market has changed, and I am fortunate in that sense that in some ways our portfolio is maturing around the same time. For us, the one thing that matters is: can our companies go public? In the spirit of investing behind opportunities, teams that are going to be built to last, a big milestone or validation point is that ability to go public,” said Amit Anand, founding partner and managing director, Jungle Ventures.