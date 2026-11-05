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Jungle Ventures targets two IPOs a year from its portfolio

Sneha Shah
2 min read5 Nov 2026, 06:01 AM IST
Amit Anand, Founding Partner- Jungle Ventures
Amit Anand, Founding Partner- Jungle Ventures
Summary

The early-stage VC firm is preparing startups such as Moglix and Livspace for public markets while closing in on a fifth fund that will push its India bets past $1 billion.

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Early-stage investor Jungle Ventures is preparing its next cohort of portfolio companies to go public over the coming 18-24 months. A backer of companies such as Livespace, Moglix and Turtlemint, among others, it aims to take two companies public each year, a senior company official said.

Early-stage investor Jungle Ventures is preparing its next cohort of portfolio companies to go public over the coming 18-24 months. A backer of companies such as Livespace, Moglix and Turtlemint, among others, it aims to take two companies public each year, a senior company official said.

“The market has changed, and I am fortunate in that sense that in some ways our portfolio is maturing around the same time. For us, the one thing that matters is: can our companies go public? In the spirit of investing behind opportunities, teams that are going to be built to last, a big milestone or validation point is that ability to go public,” said Amit Anand, founding partner and managing director, Jungle Ventures.

“The market has changed, and I am fortunate in that sense that in some ways our portfolio is maturing around the same time. For us, the one thing that matters is: can our companies go public? In the spirit of investing behind opportunities, teams that are going to be built to last, a big milestone or validation point is that ability to go public,” said Amit Anand, founding partner and managing director, Jungle Ventures.

Also Read | Prosus looks to strengthen India bets on platforms and marketplaces

The firm took fintech company Turtlemint public earlier this year and has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the public issue of consumer durables maker Atomberg Technologies.

“Some of our other companies such as Moglix, Livespace, Citymall, are maturing and could head towards public markets in the near future,” Anand said.

Fifth fund and new sector bets

The firm is currently investing from its $400-million fourth fund ($600 million including co-investment commitments from its limited partners), which it raised in 2022. Jungle Ventures has likely deployed 60-70% of this capital in India, its biggest market.

The firm is likely to close its $350-400 million fifth fund soon, with backing from International Finance Corporation (IFC), Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM), and Asian Development Bank (ADB). Co-investment commitments from these LPs are expected to push total deployed capital past $500-600 million, taking the firm’s total India investments beyond $1 billion.

The firm will focus on investing this corpus in companies spanning consumer, business-to-business, software, fintech, health-tech, and business services. It is also gearing up to hunt for investments in deeptech, manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Also Read | Japanese deal rush keeps law firms busy as India bets grow

“I would say that for most of our earlier vintages, the majority of deals were in consumer and financial services, with 20% to 30% going into new themes each time. Sometimes it was healthcare, sometimes something else. But now we have four mainstays. Consumer and financial services are still there, but advanced manufacturing and AI have both become significant enough parts of our portfolio that they are now core pillars alongside the others,” Anand said.

Jungle Ventures’ track record in India includes several high-profile exits, such as the 2020 sale of mobile advertising platform Pokkt to Anymind Group and the 2015 acquisition of call-marketing startup Zipdial by Twitter. The firm also secured an exit from consumer credit platform PaySense in 2020 through a deal provided by Naspers (Prosus).

The firm writes cheques from the very early stage to early growth stages. Seed cheques range from $1-5 million, while Series A cheques are $3-10 million, and Series B and beyond are $10-20 million.

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    Meet the Author

    Sneha Shah

    Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

    l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeCompaniesNewsJungle Ventures targets two IPOs a year from its portfolio

    Jungle Ventures targets two IPOs a year from its portfolio

    Sneha Shah
    2 min read5 Nov 2026, 06:01 AM IST
    Amit Anand, Founding Partner- Jungle Ventures
    Amit Anand, Founding Partner- Jungle Ventures
    Summary

    The early-stage VC firm is preparing startups such as Moglix and Livspace for public markets while closing in on a fifth fund that will push its India bets past $1 billion.

    Gift this article

    Early-stage investor Jungle Ventures is preparing its next cohort of portfolio companies to go public over the coming 18-24 months. A backer of companies such as Livespace, Moglix and Turtlemint, among others, it aims to take two companies public each year, a senior company official said.

    Early-stage investor Jungle Ventures is preparing its next cohort of portfolio companies to go public over the coming 18-24 months. A backer of companies such as Livespace, Moglix and Turtlemint, among others, it aims to take two companies public each year, a senior company official said.

    “The market has changed, and I am fortunate in that sense that in some ways our portfolio is maturing around the same time. For us, the one thing that matters is: can our companies go public? In the spirit of investing behind opportunities, teams that are going to be built to last, a big milestone or validation point is that ability to go public,” said Amit Anand, founding partner and managing director, Jungle Ventures.

    “The market has changed, and I am fortunate in that sense that in some ways our portfolio is maturing around the same time. For us, the one thing that matters is: can our companies go public? In the spirit of investing behind opportunities, teams that are going to be built to last, a big milestone or validation point is that ability to go public,” said Amit Anand, founding partner and managing director, Jungle Ventures.

    Also Read | Prosus looks to strengthen India bets on platforms and marketplaces

    The firm took fintech company Turtlemint public earlier this year and has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the public issue of consumer durables maker Atomberg Technologies.

    “Some of our other companies such as Moglix, Livespace, Citymall, are maturing and could head towards public markets in the near future,” Anand said.

    Fifth fund and new sector bets

    The firm is currently investing from its $400-million fourth fund ($600 million including co-investment commitments from its limited partners), which it raised in 2022. Jungle Ventures has likely deployed 60-70% of this capital in India, its biggest market.

    The firm is likely to close its $350-400 million fifth fund soon, with backing from International Finance Corporation (IFC), Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM), and Asian Development Bank (ADB). Co-investment commitments from these LPs are expected to push total deployed capital past $500-600 million, taking the firm’s total India investments beyond $1 billion.

    The firm will focus on investing this corpus in companies spanning consumer, business-to-business, software, fintech, health-tech, and business services. It is also gearing up to hunt for investments in deeptech, manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

    Also Read | Japanese deal rush keeps law firms busy as India bets grow

    “I would say that for most of our earlier vintages, the majority of deals were in consumer and financial services, with 20% to 30% going into new themes each time. Sometimes it was healthcare, sometimes something else. But now we have four mainstays. Consumer and financial services are still there, but advanced manufacturing and AI have both become significant enough parts of our portfolio that they are now core pillars alongside the others,” Anand said.

    Jungle Ventures’ track record in India includes several high-profile exits, such as the 2020 sale of mobile advertising platform Pokkt to Anymind Group and the 2015 acquisition of call-marketing startup Zipdial by Twitter. The firm also secured an exit from consumer credit platform PaySense in 2020 through a deal provided by Naspers (Prosus).

    The firm writes cheques from the very early stage to early growth stages. Seed cheques range from $1-5 million, while Series A cheques are $3-10 million, and Series B and beyond are $10-20 million.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Sneha Shah

      Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

      l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeCompaniesNewsJungle Ventures targets two IPOs a year from its portfolio
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