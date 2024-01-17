Juniper eyes more luxury hotels
New Delhi: Juniper Hotels, gearing up for a late January or early February IPO, is setting its sights on developing more large-scale luxury hotels in key metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This strategy is in line with its departure from the mid-market segment, which it has deemed less profitable and increasingly crowded.