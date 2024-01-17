Juniper eyes more luxury hotels

New Delhi: Juniper Hotels, gearing up for a late January or early February IPO, is setting its sights on developing more large-scale luxury hotels in key metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This strategy is in line with its departure from the mid-market segment, which it has deemed less profitable and increasingly crowded.

The company’s CMD Arun K. Saraf, in conversation with Mint, said that in the upper-upscale and luxury hotel categories, the industry has seen a steady average increase in demand of about 10% year-on-year since the early 2000s. But because of a negligible projected increase in supply of new hotels in the luxury category over the next five years, the company is positive that there will be strong growth prospects for it. IPO-bound Juniper Hotels will also look at developing more assets in Goa and Hyderabad with large convention facilities.

This move reflects the company’s focus on maximising returns in a market that is seeing a rise in competition. “Starting 2014, we pivoted away from mid market inventory hotels. Our focus remains solely on asset ownership and development. There is a lot of opportunity right now and we would like access to fresh capital of ₹1,800 crore (through the IPO) to grow rapidly. Of this, ₹1,500 crore will be a capital raise to deleverage and future growth. We will use the remaining ₹300 crore for general corporate purposes and will deploy that later. The hospitality opportunity in India is staring us right in our faces," said Saraf. He referred to the company selling off a mid-market hotel opportunity it had earlier begun to develop in Ahmedabad. Following this, it invested in a larger scale development in the same city.

Juniper’s business model extends into developing commercial areas within its hotels, venturing into serviced apartments and even office spaces when feasible. This strategy leverages land holdings and maximises potential revenue streams. The company has about 1,950-keys across its hotels. Saraf will transfer about 1,000-keys from his other businesses into this portfolio by 2027.

The company, co-owned by Saraf Hotels and Hyatt affiliate Two Seas Holdings, plans to bring in fresh capital via the IPO without altering ownership structures. This marks a continuation of a long-standing partnership dating back to 1998, when the two entities collaborated on the Grand Hyatt Mumbai hotel project.

Juniper is directly linked to the global hospitality company Hyatt Hotels which had direct investments from its founding family in the US—the Pritzkers. The same family has also invested in Juniper. When Hyatt Hotels Corp. became a listed entity in the US in 2009, Juniper also moved into the Hyatt Hotels Corp. as a part of the business.

Since then, Juniper moved on from owning one hotel in Mumbai to having six other hotels, either directly or through its subsidiary. This company, he clarified, will also be brand agnostic and will look to tie up with any Indian or international hotel management firms and not just Hyatt.

“The goal of the company is looking at owning profitable ‘big-box’ or large hotel assets in every market that we operate in and focus on Ebitda and capital appreciation. That is how our strategy has worked so far with each of our seven assets,“ he added.

