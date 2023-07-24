Juniper Green Energy inks ₹5000 crore MoU with PFC for funding 1200 MW RE projects

New Delhi: Juniper Green Energy on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹5,000 crore with Power Finance Corp. Ltd. (PFC) to secure funding for its ambitious 1200 MW renewable energy (RE) projects.

The MoU was formalized during the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

“With the above development Juniper Green Energy is on track to achieve more than 4000 MW of capacity by 2027 with a diversified portfolio of solar, wind and hybrid projects," the company said in a press release.

Juniper Green Energy has an existing portfolio of about 800 MW with an under-construction capacity of 435 MW and a development pipeline of more than 3000 MW of solar, wind and hybrid projects under various stages of development.

“We are thankful to PFC for reposing confidence in us towards fulfilling our mission of delivering the promise of a sustainable future for posterity. The collaboration will support us in pursuing exciting opportunities as we play a critical role in meeting the exponential growth of sustainable energy for India,“ Parag Agrawal, CFO of Juniper Green Energy, said.

Juniper Green Energy, a part of AT Group, holds a asset portfolio of approximately $2.4 billion. The group has been actively investing in renewable energy, real estate, hospitality, and other sustainable ventures, reflecting its commitment to promoting a greener future.