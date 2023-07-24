Juniper Green Energy inks ₹5000 crore MoU with PFC for funding 1200 MW RE projects

Juniper Green Energy inks ₹5000 crore MoU with PFC for funding 1200 MW RE projects1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Juniper Green Energy has an existing portfolio of about 800 MW with an under-construction capacity of 435 MW and a development pipeline of more than 3000 MW of solar, wind and hybrid projects under various stages of development
New Delhi: Juniper Green Energy on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹5,000 crore with Power Finance Corp. Ltd. (PFC) to secure funding for its ambitious 1200 MW renewable energy (RE) projects.
