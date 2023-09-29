Juniper Hotels files DRHP with Sebi for ₹1800 crore IPO
The company is co-owned by Saraf Hotels Limited and Two Seas Holdings Limited, an affiliate of global hospitality company Hyatt Hotels Corporation
New Delhi: Juniper Hotels Ltd, the company that runs hotels under the Hyatt brand, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹1,800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). As per the company's DRHP, its maiden public issue will be through a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component.