Juniper Networks to upgrade Oil India’s data centre, campus networks

In view of its vision for IT transformation and digital readiness, Oil India recognised the need to refresh its network infrastructure so that applications and services can be deployed and moved more seamlessly from one data centre to another, said a statement from Juniper Networks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“With a flexible, high-performance Juniper IP fabric, Oil India will be able to automate key business and operational processes, increasing its business agility and creating more seamless experiences for its customers," said the statement.
It added that in support of India’s vision of energy independence, Oil India has accelerated its digital transformation journey with the goal of streamlining business and operational processes, using data to make better decisions and enabling new ways of working.
Juniper’s ‘QFX5120’ Series Switches were deployed in the data centres at Oil India’s headquarters in Duliajan, Assam, while the combination of ‘QFX5120’ and ‘QFX5110’ Switches serve as a resilient campus core. Oil India also selected the ‘EX4300’ Series Switches for its campus distribution layer and adopted a Spine-Leaf architecture with ‘EVPN-VXLAN’ for the campus core.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“With the EVPN-VXLAN fabric from Juniper, the Oil India team can efficiently build and connect their primary data center, near disaster recovery data center and campus core networks, in an agile, seamless and secure manner. The network also supports the use of business process automation tools, which have helped the team reduce workloads and achieve faster turnaround times, resulting in better service experiences for their customers," it said.
Noting that security of critical infrastructure is vital in the oil and gas sector, it said Juniper’s SRX4200 Service Gateways, Security Director, and Junos Space Network Director were selected to configure and manage application security, intelligence and policies across Oil India’s networks.
“Oil India is excited to select Juniper Networks to join us on our digital transformation journey that will go a long way in supporting India’s vision of energy independence, as well as our business and sustainability goals. Juniper’s experience-first solutions have helped us build a network that supports our efforts to streamline newer operational requirements through automation and hybrid data centers,“ said Chandan Kumar Barman, Deputy General Manager of IT, Oil India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“With an experience-first network, Oil India can streamline business operations in pursuit of delivering improved digital experiences for its employees and customers. We look forward to building a strong foundation that will offer exceptional business value and unprecedented levels of business and network performance in India’s oil industry," said Sajan Paul, managing director & country manager, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks.