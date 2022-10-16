Junk-rated companies search for the right time to tap investors

Latam Airlines Group SA on Oct. 11 said it secured financing to exit bankruptcy. The largest airline in Latin America said its debt following the restructuring will stand at around $2.2 billion, roughly 35% less than what it carries now. Interests on its new debt, however, are at 13.375%, much higher than the ones on its existing debt ranging from 3.6% to 7%, according to the company’s filings. Latam also had to sell the notes at a discount to make them more attractive to investors.