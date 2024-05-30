Juspay-backed Namma Yatri eyes small towns following fundraise
The mobility company, which charges drivers a subscription fee rather than a commission on each trip, will look to strengthen its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 towns in the next new months, chief growth officer Shan MS said.
Juspay-backed Namma Yatri is looking to expand its ride-hailing services in tier-2 and tier-3 towns after a fresh capital infusion that’s expected to be finalised soon, chief growth officer Shan MS told Mint. The firm is looking to raise money to invest in product, research, and expansion plans, with tier-2 penetration being a key focus, Shan said, without divulging details of the funding.