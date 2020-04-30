Home > Companies > News > Just Dial announces 220 crore share buyback offer

The board of internet company Just Dial today approved a share buyback proposal of up to 31,42,857 equity shares at a maximum price of 700 per equity share. This represents 4.84% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company in a buyback offer amounting up to 700 crore.

Just Dial said it will provide relevant updates in relation to the buyback as per applicable law in due course.

Just Dial shares were trading 7% higher at 418 in noon trade. The company's promoters held 33.44% stake in the company as of 24th April.

The buyback offer price of 700 is about 80% higher than yesterday's closing price of 390 per share.

Just Dial shares had hit a 52-week high of 824 in July while 52-week low of 250.55 in March this year. Since their March lows, Just Dial shares are up about 60% so far, as compared to about 30% gain in broader markets.

Just Dial had posted a profit at 60.68 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a profit of 57.31 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased to 235.42 crore during the reported quarter from 226.78 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout