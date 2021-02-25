OPEN APP
Just Dial launches its exclusive B2B platform, Jd Mart

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 10:35 AM IST Staff Writer

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms

Just Dial Limited has launched its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"Website and mobile site can be accessed at https://www.jdmart.com Android / iOS App can be accessed at https://www.jdmart.com/appwc," it said in the release.

"Jd Mart is an exclusive B2B portal for a new wholesale experience. B2B buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across various categories to suit all their B2B needs," it futher added.

Just Dial Limited stock was trading at Rs681.95 per piece up 6.55% at 10.30, after hitting the day's high of 685.30 per piece on the BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of 765 on 11 January 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of 250.55 on 26 March 2020.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text.

