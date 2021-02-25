Just Dial launches its exclusive B2B platform, Jd Mart

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms

Just Dial Limited has launched its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"Jd Mart is an exclusive B2B portal for a new wholesale experience. B2B buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across various categories to suit all their B2B needs," it futher added.

Just Dial Limited stock was trading at Rs681.95 per piece up 6.55% at 10.30, after hitting the day's high of ₹685.30 per piece on the BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹765 on 11 January 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹250.55 on 26 March 2020.

