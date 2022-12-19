Just Dial promoter Reliance Retail to sell 2% stake via open market

Just Dial promoter Reliance Retail to sell 2% stake via open market1 min read . 10:34 PM IST
- RRVL to sell stake via open market sale to achieving minimum public shareholding
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the promoter of Just Dial Ltd, will sell a 2% stake in the company through an open market sale for achieving minimum public shareholding.
RRVL intends to complete the sale of the Sale Shares within a period of eight trading days beginning 21 December, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"RRVL shall be undertaking a sale of 16,86,119 (Sixteen lakh eighty six thousand one hundred and nineteen only) Equity Shares (“Sale Shares") constituting 2.00% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company," Just Dial said in a statement.
Last year, RRVL had acquired 66.95% in Just Dial Ltd for ₹3,497 crore, giving the retail arm of India’s most valuable company access to a database of millions of merchants and other users.
Reliance Retail was classified as a promoter of Just Dial post this deal.
Meanwhile, the local search engine company had reported a 58.6% jump year-on-year in net profit for the quarter ended September.
The company had reported an operating revenue of ₹205.3 crore, up 31.6% from the corresponding period in the previous year and 10.6% in the previous quarter. The adjusted operating EBITDA, excluding ESOP expenses, came at ₹19.5 crore.
On Monday, shares of Just Dial Ltd jumped 4.57% to settle at ₹621.20 apiece on the BSE.
