Mint Explainer: What Justice Pardiwala’s sovereignty note in the Tiger Global case means for India’s tax treaties
While Justice R. Mahadevan authored the main Tiger Global judgment, Justice J.B. Pardiwala wrote a separate concurring opinion that went beyond the facts of the case and stressed the importance of national sovereignty in international taxation.
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling upholding capital gains tax on US-based investor Tiger Global Management Llc for its 2018 exit from Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart has prompted a reassessment among foreign investors, particularly funds that rely on tax treaties with jurisdictions such as Mauritius, Singapore, and the Netherlands.