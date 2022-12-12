How Foxconn cleaned up its mess in India

In October, China’s attempts to control the pandemic with strong measures led to a mass exodus of workers and violence at the Zhengzhou facility, which employs over 200,000 workers. These developments hit iPhone production. Bloomberg reported that the overall impact could be as much as six million units. In the Q2 earnings call, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook warned that sales impact due to the China disruption and silicon shortage could be as high as $8 billion. Meanwhile, the relationship between China and the US has irrevocably shifted from being ‘cooperating rivals’ to ‘competing rivals’. Taiwan continues to be a geopolitical flashpoint and analysts dread to think about the impact Apple will have if China invades the island nation.