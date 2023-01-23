Juventus hit by Soccer League points penalty; shares slide2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:32 PM IST
- The Turin-based club said an Italian court had overruled a previous decision in Juventus’s favor, resulting in a 15-point penalty in the Serie A league
Shares in Juventus Football Club SpA fell sharply Monday after the club was docked 15 points in the Italian soccer league for accounting infringements.
