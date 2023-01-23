Juventus hit by Soccer League points penalty; shares slide

Stellantis and Exor both face reputational risk from the Juventus affair, analyst Saima Hussain at Baader Helvea said in a research note. Mr. Agnelli will remain closely linked to Exor despite his stepping down as director, Ms. Hussain said. His departure from the Stellantis board meanwhile raises questions around the balance of power at the auto group between the Agnelli family and fellow shareholders the Peugeot family, the analyst said.