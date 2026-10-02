Jyothy Labs has cash to buy growth. Why it isn’t rushing

MUMBAI: Jyothy Labs has ₹997 crore in cash, no debt, and a portfolio under pressure after German consumer-goods company Henkel AG ended its 15-year licensing arrangement for Pril and Fa in May. Yet the consumer-goods maker is not rushing to acquire brands to fill the gap.
Instead, managing director M.R. Jyothy is betting on new products, stronger existing brands and a larger personal-care business. The strategy is unfolding as crude-linked input costs squeeze margins and competition intensifies across some of the company’s biggest categories.