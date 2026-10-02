Jyothy Labs has cash to buy growth. Why it isn’t rushing

MUMBAI: Jyothy Labs has ₹997 crore in cash, no debt, and a portfolio under pressure after German consumer-goods company Henkel AG ended its 15-year licensing arrangement for Pril and Fa in May. Yet the consumer-goods maker is not rushing to acquire brands to fill the gap.
MUMBAI: Jyothy Labs has ₹997 crore in cash, no debt, and a portfolio under pressure after German consumer-goods company Henkel AG ended its 15-year licensing arrangement for Pril and Fa in May. Yet the consumer-goods maker is not rushing to acquire brands to fill the gap.
Instead, managing director M.R. Jyothy is betting on new products, stronger existing brands and a larger personal-care business. The strategy is unfolding as crude-linked input costs squeeze margins and competition intensifies across some of the company’s biggest categories.
Instead, managing director M.R. Jyothy is betting on new products, stronger existing brands and a larger personal-care business. The strategy is unfolding as crude-linked input costs squeeze margins and competition intensifies across some of the company’s biggest categories.
“I don't want to rush into something that could create a problem for us for years to come,” Jyothy said.
That approach contrasts with the broader consumer-goods sector, where peers have continued to acquire smaller brands to enter faster-growing categories. Marico and Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting have acquired three brands each since January. Godrej Consumer Products and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) have expanded organically and also through acquisitions into adjacent categories, including skincare, deodorants, hair colour and air fresheners.
Jyothy Labs’ net profit fell 10% to ₹333 crore in the year ended March 2026 even as revenue rose 3.5% to ₹2,944 crore. Operating margins fell to 8.4% in Q1FY27, from 17.4% in FY24.
The company’s exposure to crude-linked inputs makes the pressure harder to escape. Jyothy said 80-85% of Jyothy Labs’ products are exposed to crude-linked raw materials. Packaging materials are also crude-linked.
Brent crude has been hovering at $100 per barrel, up around 60% from January amid the conflict in West Asia and related shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A less vulnerable portfolio
Jyothy Labs is trying to diversify its portfolio by adding products and expanding existing brands. Jovia soap was introduced in 2025 to capture the mass audience, while Margo remains central to the company’s personal-care strategy.
“Margo is a brand we will continue to invest in,” Jyothy said.
The company entered liquid handwash under Margo as the category expanded after 2020, and wants to use the brand to build a larger personal-care business.
The dishwash segment has become more competitive. While HUL's Vim was the major rival for Exo and Pril, ITC’s Nimeasy, Reckitt's Dettol dishwash liquid, Godrej Consumer Products' Rizz and startups such as Beco and Cleevo are now competing for market share.
As of August, the dishwash liquid segment was a ₹50 crore market on quick commerce in India, according to market intelligence platform 1Digitalstack. According to Worldpanel by Numerator’s 2026 Brand Footprint report, Exo ranked 52nd among brands in India, while HUL’s Vim ranked 14th.
Detergents and household insecticides are the other focus areas. Jyothy Labs sells detergents under brands such as Ujala, Mr. White and Henko, but the segment is under pressure as raw-material costs rise and larger players push premium products into lower price points. P&G’s Ariel and HUL’s Surf Excel are competing alongside HUL’s budget brands such as Tide and Rin, including through ₹10 sachets for liquid detergents.
“We are developing products that are less exposed to crude-linked raw materials, which should help improve our margins over time,” she said. “We expect some of these products to reach the market within the next one to two years, and potentially sooner.” She did not elaborate on what the new products will be.
The company is also extending existing brands into new formats. Maxo, which spans mosquito coils, liquid vaporizers and mosquito bats, was expanded in August into mosquito-repellent incense sticks. It wants to recapture the market lost by coils to illegal imports and harmful insecticide incense sticks.
Jyothy plans to ensure that new product development is not limited to personal care. The strategy gives the company a way to diversify without immediately spending its cash on acquisitions, but rebuilding the portfolio organically could take time.
A portfolio under pressure
The Henkel relationship was central to Jyothy Labs’ expansion in home care. In 2011, the company acquired a stake in Henkel India. Its 2014 annual report described the Henkel acquisition as a “game-changer.” Net profit doubled that year.
Over the last decade, Pril became Jyothy Labs’ main liquid dishwashing brand, while Exo was its leading dishwashing-bar brand.
A May note by JM Financial estimated that Pril accounted for 25-30% of Jyothy Labs’ dishwashing sales, translating into 8-10% of overall company sales. Pril also generated better margins than Exo, making it more important to earnings than its revenue contribution suggested.
The termination surprised Jyothy. “I have personally worked on Pril for 15 years; building the brand, developing its communication strategy, defining what the brand should stand for, and introducing variants,” she said.
Jyothy Labs has initiated proceedings at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre to protect its contractual rights.
The company has also moved to fill the gap within its existing portfolio. It launched Exo in a liquid format, seeking to build a replacement for Pril.
Jyothy said the new product is tracking the company’s expectations from a sales perspective, although she acknowledged that building a new brand takes time.
She also argues that the loss of Pril is manageable because Exo is already significantly larger within Jyothy Labs’ dishwashing business. “But purely in terms of scale, even within the dishwash category, Exo is much bigger than Pril.”
Analysts expect Exo to rebuild some of the lost scale, but not immediately.
“We expect Exo to meaningfully rebuild the lost scale over the next 1–2 years, though replicating Pril’s premium positioning and overall contribution could take longer,” said Uttam Kumar Srimal, deputy head of fundamental research at Axis Direct.
“We expect margin recovery to be gradual rather than immediate, with FY27 likely remaining under pressure as crude-linked inputs, particularly packaging and key raw materials, remain elevated along with a competitive pricing environment,” Srimal added.
Cash, but no rush
That is where Jyothy Labs’ balance sheet becomes important.
The company’s ₹997 crore cash pile as of end of March, equivalent to about one-third of annual revenue, gives it the financial capacity to consider acquisitions. It has evaluated several smaller brands over the past few years but has not found an opportunity that met its requirements.
“We don't have a fixed timeline for acquisitions,” Jyothy said. “We have a clear checklist for evaluating acquisitions. What matters to us is whether the opportunity has a strong runway and the potential to deliver sustainable value.”
For now, the balance sheet gives Jyothy Labs the option to wait.