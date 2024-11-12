Jyotiraditya Scindia sets conditions for Elon Musk’s Starlink license in India: ‘We’ll be very happy if…’

Union Minister Jyoyiraditya Scindia has said that India govt is ready to give license to Elon Musk-owned Starlink if the company ‘checks all the boxes’. He said there is a specific format for getting license in India and if Starlink follows that they will get the license.

“We are ready to give a license to anyone, including Starlink. They have to comply with all our concerns. We have to see that all security concerns are addressed. There is a specific format. You have to check all the boxes. When you check all the boxes, you get the license. If they do that, we will be very happy.” the Union minister was quoted by ANI as saying