Krithivasan takes charge as TCS CEO

Krithivasan takes charge as TCS CEO1 min read 31 May 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Krithivasan, who has been at TCS for over 34 years now, will be the oldest CEO appointment so far. His predecessor, Gopinathan, was the youngest appointee, taking up the role in 2017, aged 46.
NEW DELHI : K. Krithivasan, who was unveiled as the chief executive officer-designate for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 16 March, will on Thursday assume full-time charge of India’s largest information technology (IT) services firm by market cap. Industry experts and observers said the stepping down of erstwhile chief, Rajesh Gopinathan, isn’t expected to pose any uncertainty for the company, for which Krithivasan is the fifth CEO in its 55-year history. Krithivasan, who has been at TCS for over 34 years now, will be the oldest CEO appointment so far. His predecessor, Gopinathan, was the youngest appointee, taking up the role in 2017, aged 46.
