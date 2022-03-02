K Raheja Corp-backed Chalet Hotels to focus on building leisure portfolio

The additional growth for Chalet is likely to come through a mix of greenfield developments as well as brownfield acquisitions, said Sethi. He said it was a good time to look at owning assets since several hotel companies have been hit hard by covid pandemic and may have balance sheet challenges. “We will evaluate all forms of growth. We don’t have a timeline for acquisition, we will look at opportunities as they come," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}