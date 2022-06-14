K Raheja Corp buys 182 cr Mumbai bungalow from BR Chopra’s family

“Other than south Mumbai, Bandra and Juhu have been the two prime luxury micro-markets in suburban Mumbai since decades. Both offer amazing views of the Arabian Sea and good social infrastructure. Affluent Mumbaikars have always eyed residing in these luxury locations and we foresee this trend to remain for many more years to come," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CRE Matrix and Indextap.