K12 Techno Services expects revenue to surge in FY24, says no substitute for in-person learning
The edtech startup has seen increased demand from schools since the pandemic, its CEO said, adding that the K12 market has become completely in-person as most people have realised you cannot teach children through a device.
Education and technology services platform K12 Techno Services, which runs the Orchids International School chain, will see its revenue increase from ₹383 crore in FY23 to about ₹450 crore in FY24 on the back of increased demand for its services from schools, according to a senior executive at the company.