Kafqa Academy raises $1.3 million in pre-launch funding

Founded by Shariq Plasticwala, former director at Amazon India, Kafqa Academy aims to serve artists from their first step in the performing arts to their success on the largest stages in the world.

The funding round was led by Global Founders Capital (GFC) and saw participation from institutional investors such as Enzia Ventures and Better Capital.

Angel investors who participated in the round include Kunal Shah, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of CRED; Ashish Hemrajani and Parikshit Dar, founders of BookMyShow; Umang and Virendra Gupta, founders of Josh and Daily Hunt; Vikram Chopra, founder and CEO of Cars24; Kumar Aakash, SVP at Hotstar; and Alex Beygelman, SVP at Bukukas.

Kafqa Academy offers learning experiences which are accessible and convenient. The aim is to create a community of 50 million active learners. For artists, the focus is to grow their earnings and experiences.

The market opportunity is significant—performing arts learning consisting of dance, music, speech & drama, fine arts and cooking is worth $3 billion in India and is growing fast to reach $8 billion to $10 billion in seven years. Furthermore, the academy is also looking to cater to the rising demand for Indian art forms from outside India, which coincides with the rise of India’s global stature in recent decades, with its cultural assets like arts, heritage and more, becoming a subject of aspiration and admiration by the global community.

The academy focuses on outcome-based learning with performances and certification at the end of every course. Instructors at Kafqa Academy are hand-picked with a selection rate of less than 2% of all applications received.

Additionally, Kafqa Academy trains instructors on delivering online classes and invests in their capability building. The academy caters to the rising demand of performing arts by offering online classes with a structured curriculum leveraging technology to create simple trial, payment and credit experiences, offering revision and practice tools and digital performances. Live support is offered and a dedicated instructor success team focuses on identifying opportunities that make instructors successful.

