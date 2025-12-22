Kajaria Bathware files EoW complaint against CFO Dilip Maliwal for alleged ₹20 crore fraud over 2 years in subsidiary

Kajaria Bathware on 22 December informed the stock exchanges that it has filed a police complaint against Chief Financial Officer Dilip Kumar Maliwal, and terminated him from the company, for alleged ₹20 crore worth fraud and embezzlement in a wholly owned subsidiary.

In its filings, the company said its investigations showed that Maliwal committed fraud over the past two years, by way of embezzlement and siphoning of funds of KBPL's wholly owned step-down subsidiary Kerovit Global Private Limited.

Advertisement

What actions has Kajaria Bathware taken against alleged fraud? The company added that it has filed complaints with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of the Delhi Police, and the Station House Officer, Police Station Badarpur in New Delhi on 18 December 2025.

It said this was done “immediately on unearthing the said fraud, which is under investigation”.

Apart from filing the police complaints, Kajaria Bathware added that it has also terminated Maliwal from his post in the company. In the future, the matter “will be put up before the appropriate Committee of the Board of Directors for taking further steps to ensure appropriate safeguards are put in place, so as to avoid such type of incident in future”.

Advertisement