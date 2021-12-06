Faucets and sanitaryware brand Kerovit from Kajaria Ceramics has launched a new television ad campaign featuring actors Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

The company, which engaged Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador in October, intends to capture the imagination of the youth, it said. The TV commercial titled ‘Freedom 3.0’ carries forward the brand's expression of freedom and emphasises the fact that a bathroom is a place where a person feels free the most to express his inner emotions.

The ad, the company said, depicts aspiration, emotion, achievement, artistic expression, and youthfulness in association with their luxury sanitaryware and bath solutions.

Rishi Kajaria, managing director, Kerovit said Ranveer Singh embodies the feeling of 'freedom,' as well as craziness, style, and uniqueness. "The brand personality is young, bold, and lively, it is versatile and in branding terms, has the 'every man' personality, that makes it relatable and friendly. The same goes for Ranveer Singh – he aptly personifies our brand," he said.

The company had also previously released campaigns starring Anushka Sharma, titled 'Freedom 2.0'. To take it a step further, the new campaign has been dubbed 3.0 in an effort to revamp the brand's style quotient while also hammering the brand expression of 'Freedom.'

“Anushka Sharma has delivered nothing but brilliance in her craft. We saw her as an inspiring icon and felt that she perfectly fits our brand's narrative. Both these superstars are inspiring, dazzling, stylish and certainly unique. They also exhibit incredible versatility and that just goes to show that they have the feeling of "freedom" deeply rooted within," he added.

Kerovit is a ‘Made in India’ from Kajaria Ceramics, a tiling brand. The company said that during the financial year 2021, on a consolidated basis, its net profit surged 168.68% to ₹131.17 crore on 46.08% jump in revenue from operations to ₹952.51 crore in the fourth quarter of March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

