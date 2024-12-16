‘Kalaari Capital has seen more than $100 million in exits this year’
Summary
- For 2025, the firm is meeting several companies that are looking to build a better consumer brand to service unserved populations or the Bharat model, says managing director Vani Kola.
Vani Kola-led Kalaari Capital has returned more than $100 million in exits in the current calendar year. This comes at a time when the backer of unicorn companies like Elastic Run, Dream11 and Upstox, among others, has pumped in around $25 million in more than 10 companies this calendar year, Kola said in an interview with Mint.