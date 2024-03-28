Kalanithi Maran moves Delhi HC to issue contempt proceedings against SpiceJet
SpiceJet contended that it has not ignored the court's orders, highlighting the ₹50 crore payment and compliance with other legal directives
NEW DELHI : Former SpiceJet promoter Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways moved the Delhi high court seeking fresh contempt proceedings against the low-cost carrier and its chairman, Ajay Singh, due to their failure to adhere to previous court rulings related to the enforcement of an arbitral award. The case pertains to the execution of an arbitral award of ₹579 crore, plus interest, that Maran won in 2018.