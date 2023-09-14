KaleidEO becomes first Indian firm to demonstrate edge computing in space

KaleidEO Space Systems, became the first Indian firm to use edge computing for taking hi-resolution image with the help of an orbiting satellite in real-time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, the Bengaluru based startup, achieved a new milestone by becoming first Indian firm to demonstrate Edge computing in space.

The company used deep learning based algorithms to analyze imagery in-orbit, as captured by Satellogic - a satellite constellation and data provider company based out of Montevideo, Uruguay. In the process, The hardware to run the algorithms and implementation support was provided by Spiral Blue, a startup based out of Sydney, Australia.

“We are thrilled to witness our groundbreaking achievement in Edge computing in space. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and our dedication to revolutionizing the space data analytics domain," said Arpan Kumar Sahoo, COO at KaleidEO.

Satellite that can analyse images by itself The recent demonstration paves way for KaleidEO to build satellites that can not only capture images but will also be able to analyse those images by themselves.

A subsidiary of SatSure Analytics, KaleidEO, aims to launch its four satellites in 2025. These satellites will be enabled with the same edge computing capability for faster image capturing and data analysis and transfer.

Next month, the company is planning to perform the aerial testing of its high-resolution high-swath optical and multi-spectral payload. With this success, KaleidEO would be able to begin the manufacturing of the satellites and the payloads.

The recent achievement will also help SatSure to use these insights in addressing national security needs and real-time disaster response by governments

"It is an important moment for SatSure and the Indian Space industry as KaleidEO becomes the first Indian company to unlock the potential of Edge computing in space. This capability will enable us to address national security needs, real-time disaster response by governments and revolutionize the way we collect, process, analyze and downlink imagery and insights from satellite data for the benefit of all," said Rashmit Singh Sukhmani, Co-founder and CTO of SatSure.