Kalpataru plans to file draft papers for IPO next quarter2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:26 PM IST
According to its website, the real estate firm has projects in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Indore, Noida and Dubai
City-based real estate developer Kalpataru Ltd may file draft papers for a ₹2,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) in the first quarter of next fiscal, two people aware of the plans said.
