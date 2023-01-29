Kalpataru plans to file draft papers for IPO next quarter

Arun Kejriwal, market expert, Kejriwal Research said “The Adani debacle (Hindenburg report) can have a chilling effect on upcoming IPOs. Because of this, what has happened is valuations will take a hit. Only those companies which come with money on the table will make the cut. Investors will be even more conscious this time if companies come with higher valuations. More so, if the pricing of an IPO is not justified, investors may ignore such issues. The role of valuations will be paramount in most cases."

