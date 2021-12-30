OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Kalpataru Power bags orders worth 1,560 crore
Listen to this article

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd on Thursday said that it has bagged new orders worth 1,560 crore.

"Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL), a leading global EPC player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector, has secured new orders/notifications of award of 1,560 crores," the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the orders include those from India, Africa, CIS and South America in the power transmission business.

Besides, KPTL’s international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO, KPTL said: “We are delighted with the new order wins, especially that all these orders are in our core power T&D business. These orders in the T&D business reaffirms our confidence in the strong growth of this business going forward. With reduced volatility and good visibility across all our businesses, we are confident to reach our targeted margin and build a strong order book". 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout