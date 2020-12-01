Kalpathi Group launches ed-tech firm to capture test prep market

New Delhi: Chennai-based Kalpathi Group with operations in education, software, venture capital and entertainment on Tuesday announced the launch of a new ed-tech firm that would specially focus on the ballooning test prep sector.

The ₹4,000-crore worth business group said it is starting the new firm Veranda Learning Solution, with an initial investment of ₹50 crore, and asserted that it is ready to invest more from its own pocket and by roping in private equity players over the next few months.

The new firm will hire 1,000 employees in one year, with 75% being regular staff, said Suresh Kalpathi, one of the founders of the group and chairman and chief executive of Kalpathi Investments.

“Investments will not be a constraint… we are ready to fund more and are in touch with PE firms who are eager to be with us quite early," Kalpathi said over a phone interview from Chennai. “We aim to grow as a large education player both organically and inorganically. We are exploring acquisitions of education firms as part our goal," he added.

Kalpathi’s business group has a history of education play and was the one that had bought education training firm Aptech almost 15 years back, and later had made an unsuccessful attempt to buy ailing Educomp Solutions in 2015-16.

Veranda Learning will offer training programmes in test preparation for all competitive exams in India and abroad, including IIT-JEE, medical entrance NEET, banking and civil services exam preparations besides the larger K-12 school segment.

The new firm is targeting an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹100 crore in the first year of its operations and ₹1,000 crore ARR in three years. The Indian online education market is expected to be worth $4.87 billion by 2024, more than double the current market size.

“We shall be offering our services in a month and some 50,000 sq. ft of space has been allocated for the new operation. But our pricing will be 50% less than the current market price charged by many ed-tech players," Kalpathi added.

