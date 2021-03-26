Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd closed at a 13% discount on debut, a fourth firm that saw such tepid listing, after its initial public offering saw 2.61 times subscription last week.

At closing, the scrip settled at ₹75.30, down 13.44% from its issue price of ₹87 a piece. The stock opened at ₹73.90 on BSE and touched a high and a low of ₹81 and Rs73 respectively.

Analyst says that the poor listing even after the overwhelming response was due to increased volatility in local markets and expensively valued recent IPOs despite poor performance on the financial front.

Also listed companies in the past six months have seen their stock prices correction between 20-30% from its peak. This is hurting the sentiments of companies that are waiting to launch its IPO in next few months, analysts said.

Earlier, Easy Trip Planner saw poor listing and currently it is trading at its below issue price. Anupam Rasayan listed a 7% discount on Wednesday while Craftsman Automation made a tepid listing with closing 3.6% lower from its issue price.

"The IPO is valued at 58.4x of FY20 EPS, which looks to be reasonably priced. We believe the organized players in jewellery segment should get healthy traction in the coming years due to increased preference for branded jewellery. Further, Kalyan Jewellers focus on increasing revenue contribution from high-margin studded jewellery is expected to improve its overall margin. This along with continued addition of new showrooms is expected to ensure a sustainable growth for KJIL in the long-run", said Reliance Securities in a note to its investors.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd's ₹1175 crore IPO, which is backed by Warburg Pincus involves a stake sale by existing shareholders and issue of new shares.

The IPO, with a price band of ₹86-87 per share, opened on 16 March and closed on 18 March.

The company raised ₹800 crore by selling new shares for working capital requirements. The promoters and shareholders sold shares totaling ₹375 crore. Promoter T.S. Kalyanaraman sold shares worth ₹125 crore, while Warburg Pincus entity Highdell Investment Ltd sold shares worth ₹250 crore. At present, Kalyanaraman and Highdell hold 27.41% and 24% respectively in Kalyan Jewellers.

Kalyan Jewellers designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded, and other jewellery products for special occasions and daily wear.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets are the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the offer.

