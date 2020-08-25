Kalyan Jewellers files for 1,750  crore share sale

For the year ended 31 March 2020, the jeweller reported ₹10,100.9 crore in revenue from operations, up from ₹9,770 crore the previous financial year. Profit for the year ending 31 March came in at ₹142.2 crore, compared to a loss of ₹4.8 crore in the previous year. In FY20, 78.19% of the company’s revenue came from India and 21.81% from West Asia.