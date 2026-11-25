Kalyan Krishnamurthy is stepping down as chief executive of Flipkart after more than 11 years, marking a leadership change at one of India's largest online marketplaces.

The Bengaluru-based company would name Krishnamurthy's successor in the coming weeks, it said in a press release on Wednesday. In the interim, Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart's chief product and technology officer, will lead the organization alongside the company's board.

Krishnamurthy's exit comes as the company's long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) remains uncertain, with parent Walmart prioritizing profitability over a near-term listing. In March, the e-commerce company completed its reverse flip, shifting its domicile from Singapore to India, a key step towards preparing for a domestic listing.

However, in May, Walmart asked Flipkart to defer its IPO plans and focus on achieving earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) break-even by the end of fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) before considering a fresh external fundraising, news website Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Neither company has announced a firm IPO timeline.

The uncertainty has also raised concerns among employees over the liquidity of their employee stock options (Esops). In July, Flipkart completed the second tranche of an employee stock buyback programme, allowing eligible current employees to sell up to 5% of their vested options at a reported valuation of $38.2 billion. This was 6% higher than the $36 billion valuation at which the company last raised private capital in May 2024.

In October, a group of former senior executives, including former Myntra CEO Mukesh Bansal, former Flipkart chief financial officer Sanjay Baweja and former chief business officer Ankit Nagori, wrote to Walmart's board seeking a full buyout of their vested options, saying that the delayed IPO had left them without a clear liquidity route.

Subsequently, more than 1,000 former employees of Flipkart and its group companies approached Walmart and Flipkart's boards, seeking access to similar liquidity opportunities and clarity on their vested holdings.

New avenues The leadership transition also comes as Flipkart continues to invest in newer businesses, including its quick-commerce service Flipkart Minutes, while working to improve its financial performance. The group reported an 18% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹ ₹1,45,880 crore in FY26, while its net loss narrowed marginally to ₹8,468 crore from ₹8,646 crore in the previous fiscal year, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies. Total expenses rose 16% to ₹1,54,781 crore during the year.

The company is also expanding its quick-commerce business, Flipkart Minutes, as competition intensifies from Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. Launched in August 2024, Minutes has expanded to nearly 1,200 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 150 cities and recorded fourfold growth over the past year, the company said in September.

During Krishnamurthy's tenure, Flipkart also expanded its marketplace and seller ecosystem, with more than 500 million registered customers and over 1.4 million sellers, including Shopsy sellers. Its marketplace offers more than 150 million products across over 80 categories.

“Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company,” said Chris Nicholas, president and CEO of Walmart International, adding that the US retailer remained committed to Flipkart and its long-term opportunity in India.

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