The promoters of Kerala-based Kalyan Silks are exploring a minority stake sale that could value the textile retailer at ₹2,500-3,000 crore even as it considers a public listing, two people familiar with the matter said.
The deal may involve a 20% stake sale, with the capital likely to be a mix of primary and secondary share sales, the first of the two persons cited earlier said, both speaking on the condition of anonymity. Kalyan Silks has hired Mumbai-based investment bank O3 Capital to arrange the transaction, the second person said.