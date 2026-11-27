MUMBAI : The promoters of Kerala-based Kalyan Silks are exploring a minority stake sale that could value the textile retailer at ₹2,500-3,000 crore even as it considers a public listing, two people familiar with the matter said.
MUMBAI : The promoters of Kerala-based Kalyan Silks are exploring a minority stake sale that could value the textile retailer at ₹2,500-3,000 crore even as it considers a public listing, two people familiar with the matter said.
The deal may involve a 20% stake sale, with the capital likely to be a mix of primary and secondary share sales, the first of the two persons cited earlier said, both speaking on the condition of anonymity. Kalyan Silks has hired Mumbai-based investment bank O3 Capital to arrange the transaction, the second person said.
The deal may involve a 20% stake sale, with the capital likely to be a mix of primary and secondary share sales, the first of the two persons cited earlier said, both speaking on the condition of anonymity. Kalyan Silks has hired Mumbai-based investment bank O3 Capital to arrange the transaction, the second person said.
A profitable company, Kalyan Silks is currently focused on strengthening its financials after repeated attempts to secure a deal with multiple investors failed.
Emails sent to Kalyan Silks and O3 Capital did not elicit a response until press time.
A successful deal will mark the first round of external fundraising by the company, which is also exploring options for a public listing. The move comes against the backdrop of a growing number of regional brands tapping private equity firms to institutionalise operations and accelerate growth.
Retail footprint and financials
Founded in 1909, Kalyan Silks is among the prominent brands known for its silk sarees. It has showrooms in Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottayam, Thiruvalla, Trivandrum, Kollam, Vadakara, Thodupuzha, Attingal, Kunnamkulam, Kasaragod, Payyannur, Chalakkudy, Kalpetta, Perinthalmanna, Bengaluru, Erode, and Salem.
T.S.Pattabhiraman serves as founder and chairman, with business operations also led by his sons - Prakash and Mahesh Pattabhiraman.
The company operates across retail fashion, textile manufacturing and wholesale distribution, and has a wide array of silk sarees and clothing options for men, women and children.
It also operates showrooms abroad, including in Dubai, Qatar, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Meena Bazaar, Al Qusais and Muscat. The company plans to further strengthen its international presence by opening showroms in Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore, according to its website.
In FY25, Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd reported an operating revenue of ₹1,522.92 crore, up about 15% from a year earlier. Its net profit expanded to ₹113.55 crore, from ₹64.26 crore in FY24, according to filings with the ministry of corporate affairs sourced by Tofler.
Kalyan Silks competes primarily with major South Indian silk saree and traditional ethnic wear retailers across India and the Gulf. Its competitors include Pothys, The Chennai Silks, Nalli and RMKV among others, according to online reports.
India's apparel market stood at $71 billion in calendar year 2024, and is projected to grow to $130-150 billion in the next 4 years, according to Redseer’s estimates in August.