The Supreme Court on Monday proposed referring the long-running inheritance dispute over the Kalyani family's ancestral wealth after it was informed that mediation efforts have failed. The SC bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the parties to explore appointment of a sole arbitrator to adjudicate all disputes, after mediation by court-appointed mediator, former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, could not resolve the dispute between Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath over family assets, estimated to be worth over ₹1 lakh crore.
"As per the report sent, mediation has failed. We impress upon the parties to explore arbitration by a sole arbitrator. Counsel for petitioner and respondent no.5 have no objection. Let Dr Abhishek Singhvi (on behalf of other contesting respondents) have instructions if all disputes can be referred to a sole arbitrator," the bench said.
Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Kapil Sibal and Aryama Sundaram had appeared for the Kalyani family, while senior advocate Shyam Divan represented Sugandha Hiremath. Senior advocate NK Kaul, appearing for Gaurishankar Neelkanth Kalyani, one of the siblings involved in the dispute, supported the proposal, saying arbitration would be the best way forward.
The assets comprise extensive real estate holdings and stakes in several listed Kalyani Group companies, including Bharat Forge and Kalyani Steels, which remain under the management of Baba Kalyani.
The three siblings, along with other relatives and next-generation family members, have been at odds over the estates and wills of their parents, Dr. Neelkanth Kalyani and Sulochana Kalyani.
In 2023, Hiremath filed a suit in the Bombay High Court, seeking specific performance of an alleged 1994 family arrangement, claiming a one-third share in Kalyani family assets. Baba has denied that any such arrangement was ever finalised, and in 2024, Hiremath’s children, Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Swadi, filed a separate suit in the Pune District Court contending that promoter holdings in Bharat Forge and Kalyani Steels, along with other land and jewellery assets, belong to the Kalyani family's joint estate, and sought their own share of that estate.
In July, the SC appointed Justice Rao, a retired apex court judge, to mediate the family dispute and gave the parties two weeks to attempt a settlement.
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