Mint Explainer: The latest turn in the Kalyani family saga - a case of two wills
Summary
- The dispute between Gaurishankar Kalyani and Baba Kalyani over their mother's will is in addition to other legal battles in the family involving claims over multi-billion-dollar assets in group companies.
Gaurishankar Kalyani, the youngest brother of Baba Kalyani, chief of Bharat Forge, has contested a will left by their late mother Sulochana Kalyani in 2012. Gaurishankar questioned the validity of the 2012 will and also claimed that a more recent will - of December 2022 - makes him the major beneficiary of the family’s assets.