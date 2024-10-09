Mint Explainer: The latest turn in the Kalyani family saga - a case of two wills

Gaurishankar Kalyani, the youngest brother of Baba Kalyani, chief of Bharat Forge, has contested a will left by their late mother Sulochana Kalyani in 2012. Gaurishankar questioned the validity of the 2012 will and also claimed that a more recent will - of December 2022 - makes him the major beneficiary of the family’s assets.

In his affidavit, Gaurishankar made scathing remarks against Baba Kalyani. A Pune court was scheduled to take up the affidavit on Wednesday.

The dispute between the two brothers is in addition to other legal battles in the family involving claims over multi-billion-dollar assets in companies with a collective market capitalisation of over ₹91,000 crore.

Mint takes a closer look at the dispute between the Kalyani brothers and the allegations against Baba Kalyani.

What does Gaurishankar Kalyani allege in his latest affidavit?

Gaurishankar Kalyani filed an affidavit in a Pune court on 12 September, stating that their late mother Sulochana Kalyani had left a will in December 2022, granting a sizable portion of the Kalyani family's wealth to him.

What are the claims by Gaurishankar Kalyani in the affidavit?

According to the affidavit, Baba Kalyani took over key assets from their aging father Neelkanth Kalyani in the 1990s and encouraged Sulochana Kalyani to initiate legal action against Gaurishankar Kalyani and his family.

In December 2022, Sulochana Kalyani filed an affidavit in a Pune court stating that Baba Kalyani had seized control of several businesses from Neelkanth Kalyani during 1992-1994, including Bharat Forge Ltd and Kalyani Steels Ltd.

This led Neelkanth and Sulochana Kalyani to decide that their daughter Sugandha Hiremath would take over pharmaceutical company Hikal Ltd, and, in 2007, they decided to give some of the family trust's assets to Gaurishankar Kalyani and his family.

Sulochana Kalyani passed away in February 2023.

What were the other legal developments in the matter this year?

On 8 February 2024, Madan Umakant Takale, the executor of the family will, and Shrikrishna Kiran Adivarekar moved court for probate of Sulochana Kalyani's will and a testament of January 2012, which allegedly favoured Baba Kalyani.

Gaurishankar Kalyani filed an affidavit contesting the 2012 will on 15 July 2024. He urged the court not to hear the February 2024 plea because the 2012 will was obtained under “coercion, undue influence and importunity."

As the eldest son, Baba Kalyani had continuously taken unfair advantage of his mother, Gaurishankar alleged, adding that Baba Kalyani had deceived his mother for many years, leading her to bring legal action against him and his family.

However, the court ultimately decided to hear this probate application case on 9 October 2024. Probate refers to the legal process of administering the estate of a deceased person, including distribution of assets and payment of liabilities.

What are the other disputes in the Kalyani family?

Last year, in an exchange filing, Baba Kalyani disclosed a legal dispute with his sister Sugandha Hiremath and husband Jaidev Hiremath over his refusal to give up his Hikal shares to her.

Separately, Sugandha and Jaidev Hiremath's two children—Sameer and Pallavi—filed a suit in a Pune court to claim their share of the Kalyani Hindu Undivided Family assets, which includes Bharat Forge as well as listed and privately held companies. The family owns multi-billion-dollar assets in companies including Bharat Forge, Kalyani Steel, BF Investments, BF Utilities, Kalyani Investments, and Automotive Axles, whose collective market cap exceeds ₹91,000 crore.

However, the two children have sought mediation with Baba Kalyani on the grounds that there was a lot of mudslinging that is affecting their reputation.