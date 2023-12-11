Companies
Kalyani firm trains guns on Hikal compliance officer
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 11 Dec 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Summary
- Kalyani Investment, a co-promoter of Hikal, wrote to Sebi on 29 November that the compliance officer unfairly restricted it from buying Hikal shares at the behest of the Hiremaths
MUMBAI : The conflict between Bharat Forge Ltd’s promoter Baba N. Kalyani and sister Sugandha Hiremath has escalated with a Kalyani group company requesting the market regulator to order the removal of the compliance officer of Hikal Ltd, a speciality chemicals company jointly owned by the Kalyanis and the Hiremaths. It has also called for action against Hikal’s audit committee.
