Kama Ayurveda to open stores abroad, starting with UK

In 2019, Spanish perfume maker Puig, known for brands such as Prada and Paco Rabanne, invested ₹100 crore in Kama for a minority stake. “The reason we partnered with them—they are a strategic partner too—was that we could take the brand abroad. Of course, then the pandemic hit. But now that things are coming back, we have a timeline that by spring next year, we will have opened our first store in the UK. This will be a standalone store and it will also have an online sales platform," Sahni said.

