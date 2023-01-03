Kamat Hotels enters into MoU for sale of VITS, Mumbai unit for up to 125 Cr

An amount of total income of the company is ₹145.63 Cr (Consolidated), the amount of turnover of VITS Unit is ₹35.60 Cr and the percentage contribution to the turnover of the Listed Company in FY 2021-22 is 24.45% are the amount and percentage of the turnover or revenue or income and net worth contributed by such unit or division of the listed entity during the last financial year. The date of completion, of sale/disposal would depend upon receipt of relevant approvals from the consortium of lenders and completion of any conditions precedent, said the Board of Directors in a stock exchange filing.

