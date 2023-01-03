Kamat Hotels enters into MoU for sale of VITS, Mumbai unit for up to 125 Cr

Kamat Hotels enters into MoU for sale of VITS, Mumbai unit for up to ₹125 Cr2 min read . 03:40 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹255.42 Cr, Kamat Hotels is a small-cap firm that operates in the nation's consumer discretionary industry.
With a market valuation of ₹255.42 Cr, Kamat Hotels is a small-cap firm that operates in the nation's consumer discretionary industry. One of The Kamats Group's businesses, Kamat Hotels India Ltd, was founded in 1986 and has over 80 years of expertise in hospitality, hotels and restaurants. The company's portfolio of businesses includes timeshare, clubs, resorts, heritage hotels, and many other hospitality-related projects across India. The company said today that it has signed an agreement to sell the Mumbai-based VITS unit for up to ₹125 crore.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Board of Directors has approved the deal which was negotiated with prospective buyers to enter into MOU with respect to the sale of VITS, Mumbai, Unit of the Company which shall not be less than Rs. 125 crores on such terms and conditions, including the price considered which is in the interest of the Company, final approval will be subject to members of the Company."
An amount of total income of the company is ₹145.63 Cr (Consolidated), the amount of turnover of VITS Unit is ₹35.60 Cr and the percentage contribution to the turnover of the Listed Company in FY 2021-22 is 24.45% are the amount and percentage of the turnover or revenue or income and net worth contributed by such unit or division of the listed entity during the last financial year. The date of completion, of sale/disposal would depend upon receipt of relevant approvals from the consortium of lenders and completion of any conditions precedent, said the Board of Directors in a stock exchange filing.
The shares of Kamat Hotels closed today at ₹107.45 apiece level, up by 3.57% from the previous close of ₹103.75. The stock recorded a total volume of 235,642 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 156,521 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 120.64% over the past year, and it has gained by 83.99% during the past six months. The stock has appreciated by 6.07% over the past month and by 13.58% over the past five trading sessions.
