Kamat Hotels India announces new hotel management, leasing arm, Ira by Orchid Hotels1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 05:21 PM IST
BSE-listed Kamat Hotels expects to open eight to 10 new properties across the country in locations like Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Nashik, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Dehradun to begin with
New Delhi: Kamat Hotels India Ltd has announced a new venture, Ira by Orchid Hotels, intended to be a chain of mid-market hotels in the country which will compete with brands like IHCL-owned Ginger and Lemon Tree Hotels' Red Fox and others.
